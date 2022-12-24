Apple published support document to help users solution for HomeKit issues

-
ALSO READ
Apple temporarily pulls option to upgrade to new HomeKit architecture
Apple iOS 16 to launch today; Here's what will change in your iPhones
Apple removes gambling app ads placed next to kids' gaming section
Apple likely to bring back original HomePod in 'new avatar' in early 2023
Microsoft to discontinue support for SwiftKey on iOS devices from October 5
-
Apple has published a support document to help users who are having issues with the HomeKit.
The page mentioned what to do if users can't access a home or accept an invitation in the Home application.
According to the iPhone maker, users need to open the Home app and tap the More button to view a list of houses on the invited user's iPhone or iPad running iOS or iPadOS version 16.2.
On that device, remove homes that do not have accessories and restart the invited users' and the home owner's devices.
The home owner will then need to remove any pending invitations to the invited user, and then re-invite the user to share control of the home.
Earlier this week, several users had reported issues and problems with the Home app after the upgrade was installed on devices running iOS 16.2.
Issues reported by users included HomeKit devices stuck showing "updating" or "configuring" status, devices going missing entirely, invitations to share the Home with other users failing, HomeKit Secure video recording not working, and much more.
However, later, the company had confirmed in a support page, "We temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new Home architecture. The option to upgrade will return soon. If you have already upgraded, you are unaffected by this change."
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 12:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU