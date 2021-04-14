Apple likely to launch iPad Pro, other products at special event on Apr 20

-
ALSO READ
New Apple iPad Air: Work, play, unleash your creativity 24/7
Apple leads global tablet market in 2020; followed closely by Samsung
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams
IPL 2021 auction highlights: Here's the full list of sold, unsold players
Apple may launch iPad Air with OLED display in 2022, says analyst
-
(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Tuesday it was holding a special event on April 20, with many expecting the tech giant to launch new iPad Pro models and other products ahead of its annual developers' conference in June.
Apple's cryptic invitation for the media did not give much away and read: "Spring Loaded." The event will be live-streamed on the company's website from its campus in Cupertino, California, it added.
Earlier, Apple's virtual assistant Siri, which is known for stone walling curious Apple fans quizzing it about new products and upcoming events by directing them to the company's website, prematurely revealed the iPhone maker's plan to hold an event next Tuesday.
When asked by Reuters reporters about Apple's next event on their iPhones, Siri responded by displaying a message that said, "the special event is on Tuesday, April 20th, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com."
Apple typically launches new hardware in March before releasing the latest version of its iOS software at its annual developers' conference later in the summer.
This year, the company is yet to host any product-launch events although technology news websites have speculated that the company may unveil new iPad Pro models and the long-awaited device tracker, dubbed AirTags, at the upcoming event.
Known for splashy launches packed with hundreds of journalists at its sprawling campus, Apple has turned to virtual events since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr and Anil D'Silva)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU