OnePlus Watch to launch in India from April 21; launch price at Rs 14,999

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced that its OnePlus Watch will be available at a special launch price of Rs 14,999 in India from April 21.
The smartwatch will be available across online and offline channels from April 22. However, Red Cable Club members, a programme where the users are offered exclusive benefits, can purchase the smartwatch from April 21.
The smartwatch, which comes with a 46mm round dial with a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display, will be available in midnight black and moonlight silver variants.
"While OnePlus remained focused on smartphones for a long time, we believe creating smart products that fit effortlessly in our connected ecosystem aligns with our mission to create a burdenless user experience," Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus, said in a statement.
The unique feature of OnePlus Watch is that it doubles as a controller for OnePlus TV. Users can control the volume, browse through content using the watch.
The smartwatch also supports over 110 workout modes, including jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling.
OnePlus Watch is capable of automatically detecting activities like jogging ad running. It has 5ATM along with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and houses a 402mAh battery.
Other features of the watch include blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress detection, rapid heart rate alert, among others.
