After Apple iPhones, AirPods to be made in India, says IT Ministry
Business Standard

Apple may bring USB-C port to AirPods, Mac accessories by 2024

Tech giant Apple might bring USB-C port to AirPods and Mac accessories by 2024, the media reported

Topics
Apple  | Apple AirPods | Apple MacBook Air

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple might bring USB-C port to AirPods and Mac accessories by 2024, the media reported.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company might introduce USB-C to its newest AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods by the year 2024, while Mac accessories like the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad may convert to USB-C as soon as the next year.

"It's a safe bet that those accessories will move to USB-C in their next incarnation", Gurman was quoted as saying.

As the European Union moves to mandate USB-C charging on new smartphones, tablets, and headphones introduced in the territory in late 2024, there has been a rumoured shift away from Lightning ports.

Before EU legislation takes effect, Apple will replace its AirPods, the report said.

Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod, has said that Apple should include USB-C port in iPhones, as the European Union passed a resolution on USB Type-C as standard charging port.

The debate started when a Twitter user questioned if the iPod would succeed if Apple was forced to utilise USB 1.0 rather than the fast FireWire technology.

"I can't see a problem. The world has converged on USB-C. The physical and user limits have been hit. Next up is wireless per, not a diff physical connection. So I'm not too worried about this regulation. They're simply forcing Apple to do the right thing. It's overdue frankly", Fadell posted on Twitter.

--IANS

aj/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:05 IST

`
