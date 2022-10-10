Apple may bring USB-C port to AirPods, Mac accessories by 2024

Tech giant might bring USB-C port to AirPods and Mac accessories by 2024, the media reported.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company might introduce USB-C to its newest AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods by the year 2024, while Mac accessories like the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad may convert to USB-C as soon as the next year.

"It's a safe bet that those accessories will move to USB-C in their next incarnation", Gurman was quoted as saying.

As the European Union moves to mandate USB-C charging on new smartphones, tablets, and headphones introduced in the territory in late 2024, there has been a rumoured shift away from Lightning ports.

Before EU legislation takes effect, will replace its AirPods, the report said.

Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod, has said that should include USB-C port in iPhones, as the European Union passed a resolution on USB Type-C as standard charging port.

The debate started when a Twitter user questioned if the iPod would succeed if Apple was forced to utilise USB 1.0 rather than the fast FireWire technology.

"I can't see a problem. The world has converged on USB-C. The physical and user limits have been hit. Next up is wireless per, not a diff physical connection. So I'm not too worried about this regulation. They're simply forcing Apple to do the right thing. It's overdue frankly", Fadell posted on Twitter.

