European Union adopts law requiring USB Type-C in iPhones by end of 2024

All devices that support fast charging will now have the same charging speed, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger

IANS  |  London 

USB Charger (Photo: Reuters)

The European Parliament has passed a resolution mandating that by the end of 2024, all consumer electronics, including iPhones and AirPods, will use USB Type-C as their standard charging port.

The Parliament said that the new law is part of a broader EU effort to reduce e-waste and empower consumers to make more sustainable choices.

"Following Parliament's approval, EU consumers will soon be able to use a single charging solution for their electronic devices," the European Parliament said in a statement.

"By the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops," it added.

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.

Regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld video-game consoles and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.

All devices that support fast charging will now have the same charging speed, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 12:47 IST

