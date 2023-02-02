Apple may launch Watch Ultra with enlarged 2.1-inch display in 2024

-
ALSO READ
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8-bn Q2 loss as stock holdings tumble
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys stock worth $4.1 bn in TSMC
Warren Buffett donates more than $750 million to family charities
Apple becomes No 2 smartphone firm in China despite 3% YoY loss during 2022
Apple data centre town heating plan may happen after a wait of 6 years
-
Apple will reportedly launch a new 'Apple Watch Ultra' with a larger 2.1-inch display next year, the media reported.
This lines up with the information that Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu had shared last month, reports MacRumors.
The current Watch Ultra features around a 1.93-inch screen, therefore, the 2024 model is likely to have nearly a 10 per cent larger display.
The new wearable is expected to become the first Apple Watch with over a 50mm case size.
The new Ultra is also likely to feature microLED display technology, which will offer higher brightness, decreased power consumption and improved contrast ratio as compared to the current models with OLED displays.
The iPhone maker's transition to the technology might take many years to be completed as the microLED display production costs are currently high, the report said.
Last month, Pu had also said that he expects Apple Watch sales to drop in 2023 due to "lack of significant spec upgrade".
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 12:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU