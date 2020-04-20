Apple might launch upgraded AirPods, 13-inch MacBook Pro in May: Know more

is reportedly planning to launch a new version of its AirPods next month along with a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

A recent tweet by Jon Prosser, a reliable insider from YouTube channel Front Page Tech, has claimed that the new AirPods were expected during March event but the iPhone maker cancelled it due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prosser said the company may launch the product with the new 13-inch MacBook Pro in May.

"New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month," Prosser tweeted.

The new AirPods Pro is expected to come with features like the AirPods Pro but it will be priced lower.

Speculation suggests that the new AirPods will feature the AirPods Pro's new design with shorter stems, but without the noise-cancelling feature.

was reported to announce the headphones at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (which has been cancelled in-person), with reports claiming that the accessory may carry a $350 price tag.

The tech giant recently launched the second-generation iPhone SE, priced at Rs 42,500. The most affordable iPhone features A13 Bionic chip, Dual SIM (with support for eSIM), and single-camera system. The latest Iphone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and aerospace-grade aluminium and durable glass design with an all-black front. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback.

The rear glass finish includes a centred Apple logo and is made using a seven-layer colour process for precise hue and opacity.

It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The iPhone SE uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions — such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps and more — as well as contextual menus. It also features the familiar Home button designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID.

The iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, giving customers up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.





The iPhone SE features a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera, and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock even more benefits of computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.

The rear camera supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range comes to iPhone SE for more highlight details up to 30fps.

Customers can also take advantage of QuickTake video on the front and rear cameras, allowing video recording without switching out of Photo mode.