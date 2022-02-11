Apple patents keyboard that allows an iPad to function like a MacBook Pro

has filed a new patent with the US Patent And Trademark Office related to a new kind of keyboard accessory that will allow an to function as a MacBook Pro.

According to Patently Apple, a new patent granted the Cupertino-based company shows a hinged keyboard mechanism that could provide the keyboard environment and support that will effectively allow an to function as a MacBook Pro.

The keyboard looks like an accessory with a base and a coupling mechanism. The base has the keyboard, including a set of electromechanical keys.

According to the patent, the "accessory device may include a coupling mechanism for releasably coupling the base portion of the accessory device to a tablet computing device in multiple different installation modes. The coupling mechanism may define an attachment interface for retaining the tablet computing device to the base portion".

Meanwhile, may launch a fifth-generation iPad Air with an A15 Bionic chip, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support and 5G for cellular models.

The new iPad Air could be announced alongside the third-generation iPhone SE in spring 2022.

It will have the same overall design as the current model, including a single-lens rear camera.

--IANS

wh/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)