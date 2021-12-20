Apple working on new 15-inch iPad, with wall mount support: Report

-
ALSO READ
Netflix rolls out Spatial Audio support through app update for iPhone, iPad
Apple leads China tablet market in Apr-Jun quarter with market share of 31%
Apple to launch iPad Pro with low-power LTPO OLED display in 2023: Report
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
Apple iPad Mini 6 review: Not extravagant but practical for its size, price
-
Cupertino-based technology giant Apple is reportedly working on a 15-inch iPad with a support for the wall mount and a power plug at the back.
In the latest edition of 'Power On' newsletter Mark Gurman said Apple is looking at making this larger-screened iPad thicker to support more powerful speakers. Additionally, the cameras could include a top-of-the-line camera in landscape orientation, reports phoneArena.
The upcoming large-screened iPad may come packed with a powerful chipset.
A recent report claimed that Apple engineers and designers working on larger-screened iPads that could be ready to hit store shelves in a couple of years.
Apple is also working on a new variant of the iPad Mini that will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display instead of the current 60Hz screen.
A couple of months ago, Apple launched its new iPad Mini with an 8.3-inch display but soon after its release, some users started complaining about the "jelly scrolling" issue in which the right side of the screen runs faster than the left side in portrait mode.
In response, Apple said that this is normal for LCD display as such screens refresh line-by-line. But now it seems that the technology giant is working on a new variant of the iPad Mini 6 that could solve the "jelly scrolling" issue on the device.
The report mentioned that this is the same display that Apple is using on the iPad Pro models since 2017 and this year's iPhone 13 Pro models also come with a ProMotion display.
--IANS
wh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU