Apple plans to replace 13-inch MacBook Pro with 14-inch 'M2' model

-
ALSO READ
Apple Unleashed highlights: MacBook Pro, new M1 chips, AirPods 3 announced
Apple drops Intel chips in biggest MacBook Pro overhaul in years
MacBook Air with Apple silicon to enter mass production in Q3 2022: Report
Apple might come out with new MacBook Pro in October: Report
Apple's ecosystem bet: Devices just an entry point to generate interest
-
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new 14-inch model that will sport a new M2 chipset.
Leaker DylanDKT, who has a good track record of accurate information, revealed that the new MacBook may arrive in the second half of 2022 and will see a "slight price increase" compared to the current models, reports WccFTech.
The new laptops are expected to pick up from where the current generation M1 chips ended, and as such could bring even more improvements specifically in terms of performance and battery life.
The upcoming MacBook Air models will have a design that's "quite similar" to the new MacBook Pros, but with a thinner body, off-white bezels, and no wedge shape. It will come in colour options that are similar to the 24-inch iMac.
The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.
The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max -- the first pro chips designed for the Mac -- in 14- and 16-inch models.
--IANS
wh/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU