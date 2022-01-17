Google's upcoming foldable phone may be called Pixel Notepad

US-based search engine giant is planning to launch its first foldable phone 'Pixel Fold' and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming foldable may be called Pixel Notepad.

According to 9To5Google, the device may cost less than the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In Android 12L Beta 2 new animations were discovered that depict how to insert a SIM card into the upcoming foldable phone.

The animations for the SIM setup screen show a smartphone that has a larger foldable display instead of the usual single-screen design, reports GizmoChina.

It shows that the SIM card slot is situated at the bottom while the volume rocker keys are at the lower right side.

It appears that the Pixel Fold could be similar to the recently launched OPPO Find N instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

The Pixel foldable phone from is expected to arrive in 2022. Google was expected to announce a foldable during its recent Pixel 6 launch event, but this did not happen.

The company recently announced Android 12L, a version of Android 12 optimised for tablets, foldables, and ChromeOS devices.

In addition to Android 12L, Google also announced new features in OS and Play for developers to better support these devices, reports TechCrunch.

