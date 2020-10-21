Apple releases iOS, iPadOS 14.1 with multiple bug fixes

-
ALSO READ
Apple releases public Beta version of iOS 14; to be launched with iPhone 12
iOS 14 lets users with impaired hearing set alerts for important sounds
Apple Inc delays debut of anti-tracking tool in iPhone software
Apple catches TikTok reading user clipboards; won't do now, says Chinese app
Microsoft Translator for iOS adds auto mode for one-on-one chats
-
Apple has released the iOS 14.1 as well as iPadOS 14.1 updates with support for the latest devices and some bug fixes.
The update can be downloaded on compatible iPhones starting from the iPhone 6s. Those who haven't been notified about the update can manually check by going to Settings, then General and Software Update.
iOS 14.1 introduces a number of bug fixes. It addresses a major problem that caused some emails to be sent from the wrong alias, fixes an issue that could cause widgets and icons to show up in the wrong size, the company said in a release note.
The update also adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in Photos on the iPhone 8 and later, and improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points.
In addition to 10-bit HDR support, iOS 14.1 also addresses several issues where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app, fixes an issue that could prevent zeros from appearing in calculator and more.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to ship running iOS 14.1, or at least pop up an update notification for it as soon as you set them up.
Apple is also testing out updates for iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1, and tvOS 14.2 with developers.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU