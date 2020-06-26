JUST IN
Now Indian users can enjoy Spotify with Amazon Alexa on Echo devices
iOS 14 lets users with impaired hearing set alerts for important sounds

Apple has added a few smart features to the latest version - iOS 14 - intended for use by people with vision and hearing impairments.

According to TechCrunch, though the new features are intended to help specially-abled people, some of them could be helpful to everyone.

A striking feature is that of sound recognition which notifies the user whenever the iPhone detects any of the long lists of common noises that the user wants to be aware of.

The notifications of the new feature can also go to the Apple Watch of the user connected to the phone.

