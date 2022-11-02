JUST IN
Microsoft allows users to add pictures from Android in MS Word, Powerpoint

To link the Android device to the system, scan the QR provided under a Mobile Device and follow the onscreen instructions

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature to Office Insiders that allow users to add pictures from their Android phone to the web-based Word and Powerpoint web.

To get started, users have to select Insert, Pictures, Mobile Device, the company said in a blogpost.

To link the Android device to the system, scan the QR provided under aMobile Device' and follow the onscreen instructions.

The same picture sizes, dimensions and file types are supported by the new feature, as are already supported by Word and PowerPoint for the Web.

For the feature to work, users must have an active Microsoft 365 subscription associated with their work or school account. If using Firefox, Version 104.0 or later is required.

"Features are released over some time to ensure things are working smoothly. We highlight features that you may not have because they are slowly releasing to larger numbers of Insiders," Microsoft said.

Earlier, it had announced that the new Outlook for Windows was rolled out to the entire Office Insider community that made the desktop email more like the web version.

The new Outlook for Windows was designed to provide a contemporary yet familiar Outlook experience that helped to improve personal productivity and email organisation for users.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 12:25 IST

