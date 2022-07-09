Apple's music recognition feature can now sync its history with 'Shazam'

-
ALSO READ
iOS 16: Personalised lock screen to Messages, what's new in Apple iPhone OS
Taiwan's Pegatron to manufacture Apple iPhones worth Rs 7,258 crore
iOS 16 to let users bypass CAPTCHAs in select apps and websites: Report
Apple Music cuts free trial period for new subscribers from 3 months to 1
The all-new iPhone SE: Small, but affordable smartphone which packs a punch
-
Using the same Apple Id, tech giant Apple's music recognition feature in the iPhone Control Center, can now sync with the latest version of the popular music recognition service 'Shazam' app and across Apple devices.
Shazam has updated its iPhone and iPad app so that songs identified with the music recognition feature in iOS now sync with the Shazam app, reports MacRumors.
For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app is designed to listen to music that's playing, providing a song title and artist for identification purposes.
Apple's iPhones and iPads feature built-in Shazam integration with or without the app installed, available through the music recognition button in Control Center, and by asking Siri to identify a song that's playing.
As per the report, previously it was believed that the sync feature between music recognition in Control Center and the Shazam app was limited to devices running the iOS 16 developer beta, but Shazam has now rolled out the feature to the current app for devices running on iOS 15.
Also new in this update, Shazam history is now synced across devices.
Previously, long-pressing the music recognition button in Control Center only displayed song identification history for the current device.
However, going forward it will show all songs identified from any device signed into the same Apple Id, regardless of whether it was done through the app or Control Center.
--IANS
vc/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU