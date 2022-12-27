JUST IN
Users complain about Google Pixel 7 series' rear camera glass cracking
Apple, Samsung lead sustainability but e-waste still major concern
Saregama Carvaan Mini+ review: Novel portable wireless speaker on budget
Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones may get higher capacity batteries: Report
Google Contacts rolls out new 'Illustrations' tool on Android: Report
Gigabyte launches gaming laptops 'G5 series' with Intel 12th Gen in India
Flipkart year-end sale: Poco X4 Pro to Realme 10 Pro, deals on 5G phones
Year in review: From metaverse to 5G, here're tech trends that defined 2022
Mobile, Internet usage to drive India's digital ad spend to $21 bn by 2028
Apple main supplier TSMC will start mass production of 3nm chips soon
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Saregama Carvaan Mini+ review: Novel portable wireless speaker on budget
icon-arrow-left
Users complain about Google Pixel 7 series' rear camera glass cracking
Business Standard

Apple, Samsung lead sustainability but e-waste still major concern

Production of a smartphone is responsible for about 80 per cent of the total carbon footprint in its life cycle, and hence it is the most vital of the stages

Topics
Apple Inc | Samsung | smartphones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
Representative image

Apple leads the smartphone market in the overall approach towards sustainability, followed by Samsung, across the three major stages of the smartphone circular economy -- production, usage and end of life, a report mentioned on Tuesday. However, a lot has to be done when it comes to the used stock or mobile e-waste.

While Apple scores high on overall longevity, updates, and innovations toward sustainability, Samsung scores higher in repair, energy efficiency and after-sales networks, according to Counterpoint Research.

Production of a smartphone is responsible for about 80 per cent of the total carbon footprint in its life cycle, and hence it is the most vital of the stages.

Top brands like Samsung, Apple, and OPPO have started propagating environmental benefits through their initiatives in production, the report mentioned.

"Due to sustainability efforts, OEMs have to maintain a balance between enticing the consumer and saving the environment. Chinese leaders like OPPO, Xiaomi, and vivo are consistently trying to improve battery life and energy efficiency," said Glen Cardoza, senior research analyst.

However, OEMs have a lot to do when it comes to reclaiming their smartphones once their useable life comes to an end.

"Getting pre-owned smartphones back into the system is necessary to handle them sustainably. They need to be repaired/refurbished for reuse or recycled responsibly to complete the circular loop. The main objective here is to reduce e-waste. It is vital to know how much OEMs are doing for this cause," Cardoza added.

In 2021, the global refurbished market grew 15 per cent (on-year) and shows promise to grow further in the coming years.

"Carriers and retail refurbishment players are growing but OEM initiatives on reclamation, refurbishment, and e-waste reduction are quite limited. Even the best brands are not active enough in pulling back their used stock," the report mentioned.

The highest potential now rests with initiatives like trade-ins, which ensure a buyback of the older devices.

"Brands like OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi have a long way to go with reclaiming and refurbishing devices if we consider the volume of new smartphones shipped by them every year. Apple and Samsung lead here as well but most of the reclaiming and refurbishing is done by the other players in the secondary ecosystem," the report said.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 15:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU