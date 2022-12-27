Google Contacts rolls out new 'Illustrations' tool on Android: Report

Tech giant has rolled out its Illustrations tool to its contact management service ' Contacts' on Android, which allows users to create a custom profile picture.

In Contacts, the new ' Illustrations' tool is available while editing any contact.

'Illustrations' displays as the first tab next to 'Google Photos' and 'Device photos', reports 9To5Google.

Gmail had gained the 'Google Illustrations' tool in September 2021.

The collections are unchanged, but the tech giant has added more options to each of the sub-categories since launch.

After users select an image and they are in the editor, they can see a new 'Quick crops' feature that shows interesting parts of an image and joins the other colour tools, the report said.

Meanwhile, the tech giant had added a new 'Highlight' tab to Google Contacts on .

The new tab appears between 'Contacts' and 'Fix & manage' in the Material You bottom bar.

--IANS

aj/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)