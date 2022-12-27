Google Contacts rolls out new 'Illustrations' tool on Android: Report

-
ALSO READ
Google rolls out Gmail redesign to make iPhone, iPad settings simpler
Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results
Google to fully replace Gmail's 'original view' with integrated redesign
Google's client-side encryption for Gmail enters beta
Google pilot to keep political campaign emails out of Gmail spam launched
-
Tech giant Google has rolled out its Illustrations tool to its contact management service 'Google Contacts' on Android, which allows users to create a custom profile picture.
In Contacts, the new 'Google Illustrations' tool is available while editing any contact.
'Illustrations' displays as the first tab next to 'Google Photos' and 'Device photos', reports 9To5Google.
Gmail had gained the 'Google Illustrations' tool in September 2021.
The collections are unchanged, but the tech giant has added more options to each of the sub-categories since launch.
After users select an image and they are in the editor, they can see a new 'Quick crops' feature that shows interesting parts of an image and joins the other colour tools, the report said.
Meanwhile, the tech giant had added a new 'Highlight' tab to Google Contacts on Android.
The new tab appears between 'Contacts' and 'Fix & manage' in the Material You bottom bar.
--IANS
aj/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 14:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU