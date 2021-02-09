Apple supplier Wistron says looking to re-start violence-hit K'taka factory

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Inc contract manufacturer said on Tuesday it was looking to restart operations at its factory in southern India which was shut late last year after workers went on a rampage at the site.

was working hard to raise standards and fix issues at the plant in Karnataka's Kolar district, the Taiwanese company said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members and we thank them for their patience and support as we worked through corrective actions," said.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

