Apple supplier Wistron says looking to re-start violence-hit K'taka factory

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple Inc contract manufacturer Wistron said on Tuesday it was looking to restart operations at its factory in southern India which was shut late last year after workers went on a rampage at the site.
Wistron was working hard to raise standards and fix issues at the plant in Karnataka's Kolar district, the Taiwanese company said in a statement.
"We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members and we thank them for their patience and support as we worked through corrective actions," Wistron said.
