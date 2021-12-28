Apple to launch iPhones without SIM card slot by Sep 2022: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple starts rolling out iOS 15.2 update with range of new features
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple iPhone 13 review: Certainly more than just another iteration
iPhone 13 Apple Music bug fixed with new iOS patch
-
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot by September 2022.
Earlier this week, a rumour from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models launching in 2023 might not have a physical SIM card slot. However, a new report from MacRumors, says that Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022.
It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.
It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.
The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.
Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.
Apple is also reportedly planning to add a 48MP camera lens to the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023.
These iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit. The 48MP camera will be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models and allow for 8K video recording, up from 4K currently.
8K videos would be suitable for viewing on Apple's AR/VR headset that may launch next year.
--IANS
wh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU