Apple to launch three iPhones in 2019 with optic & haptic upgrades: Report

American technology giant is working on the next iteration of its iPhone smartphones, which are expected to be unveiled sometime in September this year. Speculated to be named iPhone 11, the upcoming series of could have at least three different models – according to technology news portal 9to5mac.

Codenamed the N104, D42 and D43, the upcoming are reported to be successor to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, respectively. The N104, which is expected to be the most affordable iPhone in the upcoming series, is said to feature an LCD screen of the same screen resolution as predecessor iPhone XR. The D42 and D43 would be successors to the premium iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, respectively, and they are reported to boast OLED screens of the same resolution as their predecessors.

Though the design of in the iPhone 11 series is reported to be identical to their predecessors, they are touted to come with improved camera modules and enhanced hardware with new ‘Taptic Engine’ support. Speaking of camera, the D42 and D43 are expected to sport triple camera set-ups on the back. The N104, on the other hand, is rumoured to get dual cameras on its rear.

All three models in the iPhone 11 series were earlier rumoured to be getting the USB type-C port for charging, data transfer and audio output. However, the 9to5mac report claimed that the upcoming iPhone models would come with a lightning port. However, in terms of upgrades, all three iPhone 11 models are reported to be powered by A13 processor, details of which are still not known. The iPhone 11 series is also expected to come with a new Taptic Engine, which is expected to replace Apple’s 3D Touch feature, which has been there in all since the 6S.