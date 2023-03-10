JUST IN
Xiaomi 13 Pro review: Camera-focused phone that makes photography easy, fun
Business Standard

Apple to release its new standalone classical music app on March 28

The company initially intended to launch a classical music-focused application by the end of last year, after acquiring music service Primephonic in 2021, reports The Verge

Topics
Apple  | music apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple has announced that it will launch its new standalone classical music application on March 28.

The company initially intended to launch a classical music-focused application by the end of last year, after acquiring music service Primephonic in 2021, reports The Verge.

"Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world's largest classical musicAcatalogueAwith fully optimised search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available, and experience many classical favourites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio,a the iPhone maker said.

The application will also offer "hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features, and much more."

According to the tech giant, the application will have "thousands" of spatial audio recordings and will stream at up to 192 kHz/24-bit hi-res lossless.

There will not be a native iPad version of the application, and will also not include offline downloads at launch, the report said.

iPhone users can now pre-order the application for free from the App Store.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 10:19 IST

