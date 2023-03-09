itel launches A60 smartphone with 5000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Details here

itel on Thursday launched its new "A60" smartphone which features a 6.6-inch HD display, 5000mAh battery and much more, and is priced at Rs 5,999.

The itel A60 comes in three colour options -- Dawn Blue, Vert Menthe and Sapphire black.

"The itel A60 boasts 'first-in-segment' features that offer an unparalleled user experience, long-lasting battery life, and dual security," the company said in a statement.

The new smartphone is designed with dual security features to provide customers with the option to use either a fingerprint sensor or face recognition technology.

"The launch of the itel A60 is a testament to this commitment, the smartphone is a powerful combination of technology, aspirational features and aesthetics that is going to be a game changer for first-time Smartphone customers," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India.

"With this launch, we aim to strengthen the existing smartphone portfolio by providing entry-level smartphone users with a vast selection, great value and a wonderful experience with breakthrough features," he added.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+Water Drop fullscreen display to give users an unparalleled and immersive display experience.

Also, the new device features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera which allows customers to capture high-quality photos and selfies.

"With a spacious 32 GB storage capacity and 2GB RAM, the A60 offers ample space to store photos, videos, and music," the company said.

"Powered by the SC9832E chipset and operating on the Android 12 Go edition, the budget smartphone delivers exceptional performance, ensuring fast and responsive functionality and a seamless user experience," it added.

