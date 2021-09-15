Apple unveils Watch Series 7 with redesigned display, new features

-
ALSO READ
How online mindfulness training can help students thrive amid the pandemic
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple unveils iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, iPads: Here's India pricing
IOA ropes in start-up for mental well-being of Olympic-bound athletes
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
-
In a bid to help users improve overall wellness, tech giant Apple has announced Watch Series 7 that offers new apps, including Mindfulness app and Tai Chi along with other new features.
Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399, Watch SE starts at $279 and Watch Series 3 starts at $199 in the US. The watches are available to order from apple.com/store and the Apple Store app, with availability in stores beginning September 16.
"Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements -- from our largest and most advanced display to enhanced durability and faster charging -- making the world's best smartwatch better than ever before," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said in a statement late Tuesday.
The Apple Watch Series 7 features a re-engineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.
The new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness. It also continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a blood oxygen sensor app.
Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating, the company claimed.
It is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and provides 18-hour battery life on a single charge and 33 per cent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6.
Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath.
The Apple Watch Series 7 collection unveils five brand new aluminium case colours, including midnight, starlight, green and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with an exciting palette of Apple Watch bands compatible with all models of Apple Watch.
Additionally, Apple Watch Series 7 offers backward compatibility with previously released Apple Watch bands. Stainless steel models, Apple Watch Edition, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colours.
Meanwhile, on September 27, Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch, will introduce a new body-conditioning workout type with Pilates and a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime, with guided Meditation.
Later this year, Fitness+ will be expanding to 15 new countries -- Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland and the UAE -- where it will be available in English with subtitles in six languages.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU