Apple Watch Series 8 may retain old rounded design, feature major upgrades

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportdly recycling the old design for the Watch Series 8, with the only change involving the speaker grille.
The speaker grille has been split from being a single long piece to a duo of smaller ones, with one on top of the other, GizmoChina reported.
The watch is expected to get some major capability upgrades in the sensor department as well.
Apple's suppliers are reportedly developing components for next-generation sensors in the Apple Watch Series 8 that will allow users to measure their blood glucose level.
Apple and its suppliers have already begun working on short-wavelength infrared sensors - a commonly-used sensor type for health devices. The new sensor will likely be installed on the back of the watch, allowing it to measure the sugar and glucose content in its wearer's blood.
This would be a great addition to the current features in the current Apple Watch models.
Recently, Apple Watch Series 6 added a blood oxygen sensor. Compared to the first Apple Watch capable of measuring mainly daily activity, the Apple Watch is now capable of taking an ECG, detecting falls, high and low heart rates, blood oxygen levels, and more.
