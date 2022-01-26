Apple working on 8K VR headset to access metaverse: Report

Li Nan, the co-founder and former Vice President of Meizu has claimed that is working on a new pair of "8K glasses."

The former Chinese smartphone maker's executive shared the information on his official Weibo account (a Chinese microblogging website), reports GizmoChina.

In the social media post, Li Nan shared this news to address those who still "had doubts" regarding the Metaverse. In other words, this product from the Cupertino based giant will be a a VR/AR headset that will allow users to enter the metaverse.

The upcoming headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.

It may feature at least 15 camera modules, eye-tracking, possibly iris recognition, and could cost between $2,000 and $3,000.

The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods.

It is also expected that the device will sport a high-resolution display, allowing users to read small bits of text while seeing other people in front of them at the same time.

