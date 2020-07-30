Asus launches ZenBook, VivoBook laptops with 10th Gen Intel Core processors

on Thursday expanded its Zenbook and Vivobook series with the launch of the ZenBook 13(UX325) and Zenbook 14 (UX425), and the VivoBook S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413), respectively. Both the Zenbook and Vivobook are part of company’s thin and light laptop line-up, now powered by 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors.

“Consumer laptop segment is undergoing a renaissance, especially in this current situation where technology is increasingly becoming even more interconnected. We take pride in bringing the latest innovation to our consumers with the new line up of Zenbook and Vivobook powered by Intel 10th Gen Processors. The unmatched portability combined with a power-packed performance will definitely set pulses racing high. We believe these new offerings are all set to win hearts across the country with their unique design and eclectic hues,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, India, said in a statement.

ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425) features

The ZenBook UX325 and ZenBook UX425 have 13.3-inch and 14-inch screen, respectively. Both the notebooks feature NanoEdge screen with thin bezels on three-sides, making for up to 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The have all-metal 13.9 mm chassis and weighs 1.07 kg and 1.13 kg, respectively. Connectivity is covered by set of I/O ports, including the DualThunderbolt 3 USB-C, USB Type A, MicroSD card reader, and HDMI.

Asus ZenBook 14 UX425

The notebooks feature touchpad, which doubles up as number pad, and display lid with ‘ErgoLift’ hinge that improves typing comfort, thermals, and sound quality. Moreover, there is an IR camera for Windows Hello login through face recognition.

The Zenbook 13 and Zenbook 14 will be available in a Lilac Mist and Pine Grey hues with a spun-metal finish.

ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425) specifications

VivoBook S14/ Vivobook Ultra K14 (S433/K413): Features

The VivoBookS S14 and Vivobook Ultra K14 have a three-sided NanoEdge display with thin bezels that make for up to 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Both the weigh 1.4 kg and measure 15.9 mm thin. The VivoBook S14 will be available in Resolute Red, Gaia Green, Indie Black and Dreamy White colours, whereas, the VivoBook Ultra K14 will come in Indie Black, Transparent Silver, and Hearty Gold colours. Both the notebooks feature USB-C, HDMI, and SD card reader. There is a fingerprint sensor, too.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K14

VivoBookS S14 (S433): Specifications

Vivobook Ultra K14 (K413): Specifications

Availability and pricing