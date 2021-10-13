ASUS to pick e-waste from your doorstep in India sans any charge

-
Taiwanese tech company ASUS on Wednesday said that it will help consumers in India responsibly dispose of their e-waste, by offering free home pick-up for the discarded gadgets.
The #DiscardResponsibly campaign will go live on the International E-waste Day, which falls on October 14, and will run till October 31.
According to the United Nations, each person on the planet will produce on average 7.6 kg of e-waste in 2021, meaning that a massive 57.4 million tonnes will be generated worldwide.
Only 17.4 per cent of this electronic waste containing a mixture of harmful substances and precious materials will be recorded as being properly collected, treated and recycled.
"Through this campaign, we aim to spread awareness and at the same time, encourage people to take accountability of their ecosystem by adopting eco-friendly practices," said Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India & South Asia.
ASUS has released a toll-free number and a microsite (https://asus.in/discardresponsibly/) to activate the e-waste management drive, to provide information such as name, contact number, email, and address to schedule a pick-up slot.
The company is also driving the campaign via its retail network.
"More cooperative efforts are required to make people aware of this increasing issue and take appropriate countermeasures supported with appropriate research and training," said Yu.
--IANS
wh/na
