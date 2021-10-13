Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked event for Oct 20, here's what to expect

-
-
Samsung has announced that it will hold a second Galaxy Unpacked event on October 20. The event will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel beginning at 7 a.m. PT.
The new invitation for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2 says that it will "open up new experiences for self-expression through technology."
Leaks suggest that the smartphone maker may launch the often-rumoured Galaxy S21 FE at the event or possibly new mid-range devices.
The Galaxy S21 FE will be reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm Inc. But due to supply issues, the South Korean tech giant may also use in-house Exynos chips.
The world's largest smartphone maker was first expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE with its new foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked online event in August. But market watchers now predict that the Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be introduced separately this month.
The Galaxy S21 FE is the budget edition of the Galaxy S21 flagship smartphone released in January. Its price is estimated to be around the 700,000 won (US$610) range.
Samsung has yet to confirm any information about the Galaxy S21 FE's specifications, but foreign tech reviewers predicted that it will come with a 6.4-inch display supporting 120Hz refresh rate.
Samsung's previous Unpacked event announced the arrival of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and the newest pair of Galaxy Buds 2.
