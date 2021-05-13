Asus Zenfone 8 series unveiled globally, India launch hit by Covid crisis

After postponing India launch of its much-anticipated due to the Covid-19 crisis, Taiwanese tech giant has unveiled its ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip for the global market.

The new ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip starts at a,599 and a,799, respectively. Both the are powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and support

The ZenFone 8 features a 5.9-inch 1080p OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It will be sold in configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage and includes an IP68 waterproof rating.

The smartphone houses a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor paired with a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, ZenFone 8 has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera at the front.

This camera features Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and can record 8K video at 24fps (with EIS enabled).

According to The Verge, a 4K/60 fps is also available as is 1080p/60 fps with HyperSteady. The triple mic system features OZO Audio Zoom and Noise reduction tech.

The USB-C port supports 30W HyperCharge for fast and safe charging (Quick Charge 4.0 and USB Power Delivery PPS are supported as well). The port is however wired for only USB 2.0 connectivity.

offers the smartphone with 128GB and 256GB storage, with three RAM options -- 6GB, 8GB and 16GB -- in horizon silver and obsidian black colours.

Zenfone 8 Flip comes with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage along with a triple card slot.

The smartphone with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display has the same 1080p+ resolution (20:9) and it runs at the same 90Hz refresh rate (200Hz touch sampling rate) and it has the older Gorilla Glass 6.

The camera setup features a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX 363 secondary sensor and an 8MP telephoto shooter.

The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge and is available in galactic black and glacier silver colour options.

The company this week said it has postponed the launch of its Zenfone 8 series in India due to the Covid surge.

Standing in solidarity with the nation during these testing times, ASUS India said it has delayed the launch that was originally slated during this month until the current situation improves.

