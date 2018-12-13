Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Zenfone Max Pro M1: What is new, specs and price

Asus, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, on December 11 launched the Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be available in two colour variants – blue and titanium – and three RAM and storage configurations – 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB.

Zenfone Max Pro M2: What is new



Successor to the Zenfone Max Pro M1, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is more than an incremental upgrade. The phone has a glass-like design on the back, unlike the aluminium build of the predecessor. The phone has a 6.26-inch notch-based screen with a Gorilla Glass 6 on top of it. It runs stock Google Android Oreo out of the box, and the company promised Pie update in early 2019. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip (SoC). It has a dual camera module on the back, featuring a new 12-megapixel primary sensor of bright f/1.8 aperture, mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens. On the front, there is a 13MP lens of f/2.0 aperture, and a soft flashlight for low-light imaging.





The Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be available at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999 for 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB variants, respectively. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will go on sale from December 18. As a part of launch day offer, the phone will get instant discount and no cost equated monthly instalments options on select bank debit and credit cards, and Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 799 at a discounted price of Rs 99.