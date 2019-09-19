JUST IN
'Call of Duty: Mobile' to launch on October 1 for Android, iOS phones

Gamers can pre-register for the game on the company's website

IANS  |  New Delhi 

US-based video game publisher Activision, in collaboration with China-based Tencent, on Thursday announced that "Call of Duty: Mobile" will be launched on October 1 in countries where Google Play and App Store are supported.

"We are bringing together some of the best the franchise has to offer, including Modern Warfare maps like Crash and Crossfire, Black Ops maps like Nuketown and Hijacked, and many more, into one epic title," Chris Plummer, VP, Mobile at Activision said in a statement.

"We have tested the game extensively in select territories and the feedback we've received has helped us refine the experience for October 1," Plummer added.

"Call of Duty: Mobile" will launch with a bevy of "Call of Duty Multiplayer" modes, Battle Royale, with more modes and content, time-limited events and playlists to be added on a regular basis.

In the game, up to 100 combatants will fight for survival in a map designed for the mobile title featuring locations from across the Call of Duty franchise in solos, duos or four-person teams.

Players can battle across land, sea and air with vehicles including an ATV, helicopter, and tactical raft, while finding and equipping gear and weapons that span the series.

Gamers can pre-register for the game on the company's website.

 
