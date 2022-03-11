'Call of Duty: Warzone' coming to mobile phones soon: Activision Blizzard

-
Activision Blizzard has announced that it is bringing hit battle royale shooter 'Call of Duty: Warzone' to mobile phones.
The mobile version of Warzone appears to be in the early stages of development.
"We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come," the company said in a statement.
"From production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing, and more, we're looking for game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans," the brand added.
Activision also offers Call of Duty: Mobile, which it developed in partnership with Tencent-owned TiMi Studios. The publisher is also actively working on a "new Warzone experience" coming later this year.
The free-to-play and cross platform experience, Call of Duty: Warzone, is available to download for free. One does not need to own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download, play and enjoy Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone.
Warzone is a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk, where up to 200 players can battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.
