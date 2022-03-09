Twitter launches Dark Web Tor service amid Russian censorship

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What is dark web and is it really such a bad place to be in?
TMS, Ep 32: COP26, Shaktikanta Das 2.0, markets in Samvat 2078, dark web
United Arab Emirates announces end of censorship in cinematic releases
Explained: The security flaw that's freaked out the internet
Serious bug puts Apple iCloud, Twitter, Minecraft at hacking threat
-
Blocked by the Russian government, Twitter has entered the Dark Web and people can now access the platform via a Tor Onion service to bypass the censorship.
Russian users can use the Tor anonymity network to reach Twitter, announced cyber-security researchers.
"This is possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I've ever composed," Alec Muffett, the cybersecurity expert and designer of the Enterprise Onion Toolkit which makes deploying Tor onion services easier, tweeted.
"On behalf of Twitter, I am delighted to announce their new Tor Project onion service," he posted late on Tuesday.
Tor's anonymity network routes a user's Internet connection through a selection of different servers, run mostly by volunteers, around the world.
"Making our service more accessible is an ongoing priority for us," a Twitter spokesperson told Motherboard, pointing to Twitter's "supported browsers" page, which now includes a link to the Tor onion service.
In March, 12.77 per cent of Tor relay users were originally connecting from Russia, according to data by the Tor Project.
Facebook launched its own Tor version in 2014.
Twitter has launched the Tor onion service, optimising it for the privacy-protecting and censorship-evading network.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU