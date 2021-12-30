Fortnite servers back online after major outage for over 6 hours

-
ALSO READ
Google aimed to buy Epic Games during Fortnite tussle: Report
Microsoft Windows 11 review: Give it time to mature; don't upgrade just yet
Microsoft Windows store is now open to third-party app stores
Apple, Epic Games likely to challenge California court's order on app store
Microsoft Windows 365 to let users run Windows on smartphones, tablets, PCs
-
The popular mobile game Fortnite is finally back online after a major outage that lasted more than six hours.
The firm has confirmed that the game is back up, promising that next week (or, next year) there will be details on "what we are doing to help you make up for lost time".
Fortnite was down for several hours on Wednesday, with the lengthy outage coming after two weeks of server issues.
"Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! Snowflake. We appreciate everyone's understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we'll have more details next week on what we're doing to help you make up for lost time," the company said in a tweet.
According to Epic's Fortnite Status Twitter account, the online battle royale game, which recently began its Chapter 3 with significant changes to the environment, started posing problems for players logging in and seeking a match.
When the servers initially went down, the Epic Games launcher wouldn't even start Fortnite, showing the servers were offline.
In addition, at the same time, the Epic Games Store was also having problems, where some players said they couldn't log in or even access their games for offline play.
To recall, Fortnite developers recently declared that they are shutting down the game's servers in China.
Earlier in November, the company's official website in China said it is ending the 'test' version of the game in the region this month.
Fortress Night was launched in 2018 through a partnership with publisher Tencent.
No exact reason has been given why Fortnite China is suddenly being shut down. Only a few months ago, the Chinese government introduced new laws that prevent under 18 years from playing more than three hours per weekend.
--IANS
wh/svn/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU