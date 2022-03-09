Samsung India logs record 140,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy S22 series

on Wednesday said that it has received 1,4 lakh pre-bookings for its newly-launched Galaxy S22 series in the country to date, as the company aims to make its premium flagships more accessible to the aspirational users in tier 2 and 3 towns in the country.

The South Korean giant received this is an all-time record in the Samsung's premium smartphone history in the country.

"It is noteworthy to state that 80 per cent of this pre-booking in India is for Galaxy S22 Ultra. Due to this strong performance of S22 series, we are looking to end the first-half as top player in the premium segment in India," Raju Pullan, SVP and Head of Sales and Retail for Mobile business in the country.

Currently, Samsung has over 20 lakh customers in India who use Galaxy S series and earlier Note smartphones.

"Our next target is to make these premium flagship smartphones accessible to the aspirational users in small-town India with the Samsung Finance+ scheme that offers quick, convenient and assured financing options on the complete range of Galaxy devices," Pullan told IANS.

The customers pre-booking Galaxy S22 Ultra will get Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26,999 at just Rs 2,999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 will get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 999.

Consumers in India can pre-book their Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 at leading retail outlets, Samsung Exclusive stores, Samsung online store and Amazon.in.

Galaxy S22 Series will go on sale from March 11.

S22 price in India has been set at Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant and the 8GB+256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 76,999.

The Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and goes up to Rs 88,999 for the 8GB+256GB option.

The S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB option. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+512GB model is priced at Rs 1,18,999.

