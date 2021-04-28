Caller ID service app Truecaller launches Covid hospital directory in India

-
ALSO READ
Apple ramping up efforts to build Google search alternative: Report
Second dry run of Covid-19 vaccination held at 150 sites across Delhi
Sebi's framework to curb instances of stock market spoofing kicks off
Using spectrum for the common good
Half of telecom spectrum sold goes to Reliance Jio at Rs 57,122 crore
-
Telephone search engine and
caller ID service provider, Truecalleron Wednesday launched a Covid-19 Hospital Directory allowing users in India to easily find hospitals and care facilities in their area.
The directory is built right into the app and can be accessed from either the menu or the dialer, it said in a statement.
"The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of covid designated hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official governmentdatabases", it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU