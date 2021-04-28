Caller ID service app Truecaller launches Covid hospital directory in India

Telephone search engine and



caller ID service provider, Truecalleron Wednesday launched a Covid-19 Hospital Directory allowing users in India to easily find hospitals and care facilities in their area.

The directory is built right into the app and can be accessed from either the menu or the dialer, it said in a statement.

"The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of covid designated hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official governmentdatabases", it said.

