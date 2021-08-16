China's OPPO sets up camera innovation lab at its R&D centre in Hyderabad

-
-
Smartphone brand OPPO on Monday announced that it has set up a camera innovation lab at its R&D centre in Hyderabad.
The lab is designed to develop localised features, camera solutions using AI and focus on developing imaging software for a better user experience.
The camera lab will focus on building new solutions to resolve issues such as night videography, different surrounding light and light temperatures, and more, the company said in a statement.
"With this lab set-up, while we work towards elevating the overall camera experience for our users, our focus is on localisation of global solutions and developing new solutions which can be globalised," said Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head, R&D OPPO India.
The lab will also lead innovation for other countries, including Middle East Asia, South Asia, Africa, Japan and Europe.
Further, the lab will also work towards developing solutions for video, still photography, and research on Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology.
"With the state-of-the-art equipment, we will tune and generate much realistic dataset and provide advance quality imaging and video shooting experience," said
Kaushal Prakash Sharma, Head, Camera Division, R&D OPPO India.
As of June 30, OPPO has applied for over 8,800 image patents worldwide and owns over 3,500 granted patents.
The company said that the lab is dedicated to testing phone cameras in different artificially set scenes and analysing data produced from those samples.


