Twitter making contrast changes as users report eye strain, migraines

-
ALSO READ
Twitter Spaces now available on desktop, mobile web browsers
Twitter to take 20% cut of sales via Ticketed Spaces starting from US
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
'Work near home' lifts corporate leasing of co-working spaces by 73% in H1
Clubhouse now available on Play Store, early users claim it's broken
-
After several users reported eye strain, headaches and even migraines owing to the high visual contrast in new Twitter design with buttons, links and new font called Chirp, the micro-blogging platform on Saturday announced to change the contrast on all buttons.
The company said in a post that it is making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes "because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities".
"We're listening and iterating. We've identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users and are actively working on a fix," the Twitter Accessibility account posted.
After Twitter announced a new redesign of its website with a new font this week, some users took to the platform saying it is difficult for them to read the posts.
"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE let us change the font back. It's incredibly difficult for me to read with, and it physically hurts to look at it," posted one user.
"Same. I can't believe they claimed this would be easier to read because it is definitely much harder to read," said another.
Earlier, Twitter announced that it was rolling out its Chirp font to the Twitter app and feed.
The company detailed the Chirp font as one part of a broader brand refresh, unveiled in January, and now it said that it is ready to be used.
"Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique and focused on you and what you are talking about," the company said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU