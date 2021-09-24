Clubhouse launches new feature to invite friends into audio chats

-
-
Popular audio chat app Clubhouse has officially launched a new way to invite people to audio chats called "Wave".
The company announced the news at a surprise town hall on Thursday and is enabling the feature for all users on iOS and Android, reports The Verge.
With Wave, users can invite friends to a live audio room just by tapping a waving hand emoji. Once they receive their invitation, they can choose to join your call and immediately get added to an audio room.
To send a Wave, users can swipe right on the Hallway or tap the dots icon at the bottom left of the screen. Then tape the wave button next to the person they would like to chat with.
They will get a notification that you said hello and know that you are open to chatting. If they are too, they can join a private room with you -- open just to the people you waved at.
You can keep it to one social circle, introduce friends from different groups to each other, or open the room up more broadly and make it for everyone.
If someone doesn't immediately respond, you can continue to use Clubhouse as you normally would, the report said.
The company also said, to avoid confusion, if you have the app on in the background, you won't immediately be pulled into a room if someone responds.
Clubhouse brought its app to Android in May and removed its waitlist in July.
