LinkedIn working on Clubhouse-like audio networking feature: Report

Inspired by the soaring success of invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is now working on a similar app for over 740 million members in more than 200 countries.
The leading professional networking platform confirmed the move to TechCrunch, saying that it is working on an audio networking feature.
"We're doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity," LinkedIn said in a statement.
"We're looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community," the company said on Tuesday.
According to LinkedIn, it will start beta testing of the new audio chat feature soon.
Alarmed at the growing popularity of Clubhouse, several tech giants have begun to a rival app and Twitter has finally started testing 'Spaces' on Android.
The Twitter Spaces tool is currently available on iOS Beta with a host of iOS-exclusive features such as voice tweets, which is yet to arrive on Android devices.
In the feature, users can create a 'Space' that their followers can join to participate in a conversation. Anyone on Twitter can listen in on the conversation, though only the host can control who gets to speak.
Clubhouse is currently available on Apple App Store and has been downloaded more than 8 million times. The company is working on an Android version.
Facebook is also working on to build its own social audio app like Clubhouse.
