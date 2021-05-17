Invite-only audio app Clubhouse to arrive on Android in India on Friday

-
-
The invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse that launched its Android app a week ago, is now coming to India on Friday for the Android users in the country.
Clubhouse for Android will remain an invite-only platform, ensuring that each new community member can bring along a few close friends.
"Android rollout continues. Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday. Nigeria & India on Friday AM. Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon," Clubhouse said in a tweet late on Sunday.
Clubhouse last week finally arrived on Android after spending a year on the Apple iOS platform.
Clubhouse for Android started rolling out in beta, beginning with the US, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world.
"Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," the company had said in a statement.
Clubhouse said that with Android, "we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete".
As tech giants like Twitter, Spotify, Facebook, Telegram, Discord and LinkedIn go after it, Clubhouse last month raised fresh funding in the Series C round, taking its valuation to $4 billion.
Clubhouse has gained immense popularity and has a reported 10 million weekly active users.
Twitter has announced to make its live audio conversation app Spaces available to users with 600 followers or more on both iOS and Android platforms.
Facebook is launching a similar product called Live Audio Rooms which will also be available on Messenger this summer.
