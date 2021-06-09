Content creators on Facebook, Instagram can now earn extra payout

and its photo-sharing platform are working on new tools to help its creators earn more money from the platform.

The company has announced new features that will help influencers to earn an extra payout for meeting specific goals.

Starting this week, creators on are eligible to earn an extra payout when they meet certain milestones while using badges in Live, such as going Live with another account, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, Badges on Live and Stars on give creators ways to earn from their supporters.

"As we see more and more creators use these tools to engage directly with their fans, we want to reward them for the impact they're bringing to our communities," the company said.

"That's why we are launching ways for creators to make extra money for hitting certain milestones with Badges and Stars," it added.

is also launching Stars Challenges, where Creators can earn payouts from the giant in the form of free Stars if they meet certain milestones, such as broadcasting a certain number of hours or earning a set number of Stars within a designated time period.

For creators who want to sell their merchandise, the company is making it easier to add an existing shop or open a new shop on their Instagram profile.

They can now link their shop to their profile in addition to their business profile. This allows them to display and sell their products directly to fans.

The ability to link a shop to a personal profile is available globally.

