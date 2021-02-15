ByteDance shelves Oracle-TikTok deal for US operations: Report

-
ALSO READ
'Follow our laws': Prasad tells social media firms amid row with Twitter
Twitter CEO Dorsey envisions app store for social media algorithms
Social media firms put 'profit above principle' on news: S'pore minister
Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief Guterres
Uganda official accuses Facebook of 'interfering' in tense elections
-
The exit of Donald Trump from the White House has reportedly led Beijing-based ByteDance to walk away from a deal to sell its popular short video-sharing platform TikTok's US operations to a group led by Cloud major Oracle.
ByteDance lost interest in the deal after Joe Biden defeated Trump in the US presidential election, the South China Morning Post reported, citing an unnamed source.
However, this does not mean that the talks with the US government are over. ByteDance is now exploring a new structure for its operations in the US, said the source-based report.
The Trump administration had cited national security concerns to bring restrictions on TikTok's US operations.
Although the platform denied the allegations, an executive order from the administration required ByteDance to sell or spin off TikTok operations in the US, leading to talks with prospective buyers in the country.
In September last year, Cloud major Oracle and retail behemoth Walmart came together to save TikTok from the US ban, forming a new company called TikTok Global.
The deal got blessings from Trump, but the transaction did not materialise during his tenure.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the TikTok-Oracle deal has been shelved indefinitely, apparently at the behest of the new administration.
According to the report, Biden has undertaken "a broad review of his predecessor's efforts to address potential security risks from Chinese tech companies".
--IANS
gb/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU