Covid vaccine, Squid Game among top searches in 2021: Google

While people throughout the globe continued to search for information about the Covid-19 pandemic, South Korean drama Squid Game on Netflix took the top spot this year for searches for TV shows to watch, tech giant said on Wednesday.

According to the company, this year, searches for "how to heal" reached an all time high.

"This was the year that search interest for 'Covid vaccine' officially surpassed interest in 'Covid testing'. Searches soared for 'Covid vaccine near me' -- just as people eagerly asked when they could visit their family or eat in a restaurant again," the company said in a blogpost.

It said that like last year, people continued to search for ways to stay connected and entertained at home.

"Squid Game took the top spot this year for searches for TV shows to watch. But we also started to navigate a return to life outside the house, wondering how we should go about ditching the sweatpants -- the top trending search for 'how to style...' was 'how to style straight leg jeans'," the company said.

also said it is taking a closer look at trending topics across searches, news, people, "how to's," entertainment, trends and more from across almost 70 countries.

"Search can help you find a world of information -- and what people search for can be a window into the world," said.

