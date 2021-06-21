Delhi HC reserves order on Facebook, WhatsApp pleas challenging CCI order

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against WhatsApp privacy policy
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
Delhi HC seeks CCI stand on FB, WhatsApp appeals against privacy policy
Accept privacy policy or lose functions in some weeks: WhatsApp
The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained
-
The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on pleas by Facebook and WhatsApp challenging the Competition Commission of India's June 4 notice seeking certain information on the social media platform's new privacy policy.
WhatsApp and Facebook have urged the Delhi High Court to stay notice issued by the CCI on June 4 against messaging applications. The CCI has sought certain information on WhatsApp's new privacy policy.
WhatsApp urged the High Court to issue direction to authorities concerned not to take any coercive action against messaging applications till the next date of hearing.
A vacation bench of justices Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Justice Jasmeet Singh reserved the order after hearing the submission of both sides.
During the course of the hearing, the court asked Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, if he is in a position to say that from now till July 9, the CCI will not take any precipitate action.
The High Court further asked if the CCI want to get into it even while legal challenges are pending.
ASG Aman Lekhi replied that he has received instructions that the report is not going to be submitted by July 9, in any case, so they may respond. ASG Lekhi assured only after the report is submitted any steps will follow and so no threat is hanging over their heads.
The fresh pleas were filed by Facebook and WhatsApp on an ongoing petition whereby the companies have challenged the single-judge bench order dismissing their pleas against the CCI decision.
The hearing in the Delhi High Court over the petitions of WhatsApp and Facebook challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy.
Earlier, the Division Bench had issued notice to CCI in the matter.
The single bench of Delhi High Court on April 22 had dismissed Facebook and WhatsApp pleas challenging a CCI order for an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy.
The petitioners had challenged the March 24 order passed by CCI directing a probe into the new privacy policy and the probe should be completed within 60 days. Facebook and WhatsApp said that since the issue of WhatsApp's privacy policy is being heard by the Supreme Court, High Court, therefore, there was no requirement of the CCI to order the probe.
Senior Advocate Harish Salve and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the petitioners and had told the court that the CCI proceedings must be kept in abeyance as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and the High Court.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi, who represented CCI in the matter, had earlier told the court that the matter is not of privacy but access to data and the CCI is going to deal with metadata.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU