Google might be working to compete with Apple's device-locating network

-
ALSO READ
Google says it fixed crashing issues with apps on Android devices
Google to shut down its mobile 'Shopping' app for iOS, Android in June
Delhi HC directs Google to remove verdict acquitting man in drug case
Android 12: What is new in Google's upcoming smartphone operating system
Tata Comm ties up with Google Cloud to transform Indian businesses
-
American technology giant Google might be working on turning Android phones into a hivemind capable of finding lost devices, similar to what Apple's Find My network does.
According to The Verge, a toggle for this new feature recently showed up in a beta version of Google Play Services, with code referencing the ability for phones to help locate other devices, potentially signalling that Android phones could soon become easier to find.
Google's own support page says, the current Find My Device system can only find phones that are powered on, have a data or Wi-Fi signal, and have location services enabled.
At this early stage, it's quite unclear as to which, if any, of those limitations the relay network feature, apparently called Spot, would solve, but when one is looking for a lost phone, any advantage is good to have.
As per Mashable, there is also a setting that would allow users to turn off the feature, making it so their phone wouldn't help locate other devices.
Given the limited information, it's unclear whether the Find My Device network will be able to find things other than phones, like Apple's Find My network or Samsung's Galaxy Find network are capable of doing. Because this an unpacked code from a Beta release, there is a chance that these changes might never see an actual public release.
Notably, Google has other projects that involve using a network of Android phones, like its earthquake detection feature. While the implementation is different, the underlying concept is likely very similar.
There are more than 3 billion active Android devices, which is a large crowd to source information from, be it their accelerometer data, or the location of a misplaced phone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU