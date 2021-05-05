Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against WhatsApp privacy policy

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
WhatsApp: What will happen after May 15 if you do not accept privacy terms
WhatsApp to delay launch of new business features after privacy backlash
Explained: Concerns over WhatsApp's new privacy policy and options for you
WhatsApp's new privacy policy pushes users to rival messaging app Signal
-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp on a PIL challengingthe new privacypolicy of the messaging app.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Centre, Facebook and WhatsApp and sought their stand on the petition by May 13.
WhatsApp told the bench that private conversations of individuals are protected by end to end encryption.
The petitioner, Harsha Gupta, urged the court for some interim orders as WhatsApp intends to bring its policy into effect from May 15.
In view of the same, the court listed the matter for hearing on May 13.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU