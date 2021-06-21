UK watchdog raises alarm over live face recognition tech in public places

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban facial recognition tech by govt
Amazon to continue pause on police use of facial recognition technology
Microsoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
Facial recognition, other 'risky' AI set for constraints in European Union
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
-
The chief data protection regulator in the UK has expressed grave concerns over the inappropriate use of live facial recognition (LFR) technology in public places.
Unlike CCTV, LFR and its algorithms can automatically identify who you are and infer sensitive details about you.
It can be used to instantly profile people to serve up personalised adverts or match their images against known shoplifters as they do their weekly grocery shop.
"I am deeply concerned about the potential for live facial recognition (LFR) technology to be used inappropriately, excessively or even recklessly. When sensitive personal data is collected on a mass scale without people's knowledge, choice or control, the impacts could be significant," Elizabeth Denham, UK Information Commissioner, said in a statement.
In future, there's the potential to overlay CCTV cameras with LFR, and even to combine it with social media data or other "big data" systems -- LFR is supercharged CCTV.
The UK Information Commissioner has also published a detailed opinion on the use of LFR in public places by private companies and public organisations.
It explains how data protection and people's privacy must be at the heart of any decisions to deploy LFR.
"And it explains how the law sets a high bar to justify the use of LFR and its algorithms in places where we shop, socialise or gather," Denham said.
In the US, people did not trust the facial recognition technology. Some cities banned its use in certain contexts and some major companies (like Microsoft and Amazon) have paused facial recognition services until there are clearer rules.
"Organisations will need to demonstrate high standards of governance and accountability from the outset, including being able to justify that the use of LFR is fair, necessary and proportionate in each specific context in which it is deployed," the UK watchdog emphasised.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU