Employees left out as firms seek digital transformation, says report

As organisations seek digital transformation globally, many employees are often left behind in the process and are simply unaware how to contribute, a new survey said on Wednesday.

Interestingly, there is still confusion at the top as even 14 per cent CEOs said they don't know how to get involved with the digital transformation (DX) process, according to the global study by Futurum Research sponsored by software company Pegasystems.

The study revealed that 94 per cent of employees surveyed want to be more involved in digital transformation and almost half (44 per cent) of the general staff said they simply don't know how to help.

"This not only disenfranchises some employees, it can also slow the pace of DX success," the findings showed.

"Businesses should prioritise the tools and processes that break down operational silos and foster deeper collaboration to ensure all employees come along on this critical journey," said Don Schuerman, CTO, Pegasystems.

"By nurturing a vibrant DX culture powered by the right solutions, organisations can help ensure that no employee gets left behind."

The global study surveyed executives, technology leaders and general employees from over 500 enterprises in North America and Europe on the role company culture plays in driving DX success.

A majority of business decision makers (68 per cent) believe that improving customer experience is the most important DX driver, followed closely by automating existing processes (67 per cent) and improving or updating processes (65 per cent).

"With the pandemic continuing to cause unparalleled uncertainty and disruption, businesses must examine every aspect of digital transformation to ensure they can keep pace and stay competitive," said Shelly Kramer, founding partner and senior analyst at Futurum Research.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)