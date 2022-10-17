JUST IN
Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro 1st Android phones to support only 64-bit apps
Apple, Mercedes-Benz partner to bring Spatial Audio to different models
Motorola launches Moto e22s in India: Know price, specifications, and more
Apple festival offer of up to Rs 7,000 discount on products ends on Oct 24
YouTube rolls out iPhone lock screen widgets to open subscriptions search
Apple may launch macOS Ventura this month supporting upcoming MacBook Pro
Apple to turn iPad into smart display, speaker to control home devices
Apple's XR headset to have 'Face ID' like tech to make payments using eyes
Google to let Android's audio switcher pick media playback from devices
Google Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, saved as Doc in Drive
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro 1st Android phones to support only 64-bit apps
Business Standard

Ericsson partners with Reliance Jio to build 5G standalone network

This is the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network deployment in the country

Topics
5G spectrum | Reliance Jio | Ericsson

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ericsson
Ericsson

Telecom gear maker Ericsson on Monday announced a long-term strategic 5G contract with Reliance Jio to roll out 5G standalone (SA) network in the country.

The announcement follows the allocation of 5G spectrum in the recently concluded auctions in India.

This is the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network deployment in the country, according to a release.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, "We are delighted to partner with Ericsson for Jio's 5G SA rollout...We are confident that Jio's 5G network will accelerate India's digitalisation and will serve as the foundation for achieving our nation's 'Digital India' vision".

Jio's Standalone 5G network deployment marks a "technology leap" since it modernises the network infrastructure to deliver a truly transformative 5G experience to consumers and enterprises, the release said.

Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, noted that India is building a world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship across the country.

"We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions, through Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity, which will be a major catalyst in meeting those digital transformation goals across society, enterprise and industry," Ekholm said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G spectrum

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 15:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU